Lagos Discharges 45 COVID-19 Patients

The latest figures brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from the state’s I Isolation facilities to 707.

by Saharareporters, New York May 23, 2020

The Lagos State Government has discharged 45 COVID-19 patients from its isolation facilities to reunite with the society after making full recovery and testing negative twice.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known in a statement on Saturday.

Sanwo-Olu said 19 of the patients were discharged from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, three from Onikan, eight from Agidingbi, seven from Lekki, one from Eti-Osa and seven from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH Isolation Centre. 

He said the latest figures brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from the state’s isolation facilities to 707.

He said, “19 are from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; three from Onikan; eight from Agidingbi; seven from Lekki; one from Eti-Osa (LandMark) and seven from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Isolation facilities has risen to 707.

“As we look forward to more great news in the coming days, I urge you all to take responsibility and play your part for a #COVID19FreeLagos #ForAGreaterLagos.”
 

