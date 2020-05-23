NCDC Declares UK Returnees COVID-19 Negative After Protesting Delay Of Result

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced that over 200 Nigerians evacuated from the United Kingdom tested negative for COVID-19.

This was after a short protest by the returnees over the non-issuance of the result, five days after the test was done.

Recall that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of conditions for Nigerians stranded abroad to be evacuated was the compulsory COVID-19 test and payment for quarantine and feeding.

They were also subjected to another COVID-19 test upon return to the country.

The failure to give the returnees the result of the test led to a protest at one of the isolated centres in Abuja on Saturday, The Nation reports.



The returnees demanded to see a copy of their result, adding that they had spent the mandatory 14 days in isolation.

It took the intervention of a police officer, DCP Basi, who called the NCDC before normalcy returned to the centre.

Upon arriving at the scene, the NCDC officials brought along the test results and clearance certificate.

All the UK returnees tested negative to the virus.