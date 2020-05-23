NCDC Declares UK Returnees COVID-19 Negative After Protesting Delay Of Result

Recall that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of conditions for Nigerians stranded abroad to be evacuated was the compulsory COVID-19 test and payment for quarantine and feeding.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 23, 2020

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced that over 200 Nigerians evacuated from the United Kingdom tested negative for COVID-19.

This was after a short protest by the returnees over the non-issuance of the result, five days after the test was done.

Recall that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of conditions for Nigerians stranded abroad to be evacuated was the compulsory COVID-19 test and payment for quarantine and feeding.  Google

They were also subjected to another COVID-19 test upon return to the country.

The failure to give the returnees the result of the test led to a protest at one of the isolated centres in Abuja on Saturday, The Nation reports.

The returnees demanded to see a copy of their result, adding that they had spent the mandatory 14 days in isolation.

It took the intervention of a police officer, DCP Basi, who called the NCDC before normalcy returned to the centre.

Upon arriving at the scene, the NCDC officials brought along the test results and clearance certificate.

All the UK returnees tested negative to the virus.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech Islamic Cleric, Sheik Bello Yabo, Arrested For Condemning Eid Prayers Ban
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International United Nations Secretary-General Hails Africa’s Response To COVID-19
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19: Knocks As Ondo Governor’s Wife Flouts Inter-state Movement Ban
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Liberian Nurse Who Survived COVID-19, Says Neighbours Stigmatise Her Family
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ogun: OOUTH Doctors To Work On Week Days Only Over Poor Treatment By Government
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Discharges 45 COVID-19 Patients
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Ayade, The Cry Cry Baby In Peregrino House By Agba Jalingo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Free Speech Islamic Cleric, Sheik Bello Yabo, Arrested For Condemning Eid Prayers Ban
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Lagos State Speaker Must Go – Jail Him NOW! By Baba Aye
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International United Nations Secretary-General Hails Africa’s Response To COVID-19
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Free Speech Journalist Unlawfully Detained For Allegedly Criticising Nigeria’s Minister Of Information, Lai Mohammed, Charged To Court 16 Days After Arrest
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Free Speech Activist Accuses Chief Judge Of Victimisation After Exposing His Involvement In Child Trafficking
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption President Buhari, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit Asked To Investigate Speaker Of Lagos Assembly, Obasa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International DNA Test Identifies Killer Of Former Rwandan PM
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insurgency Bandits Have Taken Over Sokoto Communities, Sacked Traditional Rulers, Appointed Judges —Nigerian Senator
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Journalism Abuja Journalist Raises Safety Concern After Bullet Pierces Through Ceiling Hours After Hoodlums Invaded Home
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Islamic Cleric In Ondo Attempts To Marry 16-year-old Girl As Ninth Wife, Court Stops Move
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Zamfara Spends N2.9bn To Feed Muslim Faithful In State During Ramadan, N55.2m To Buy Cows For Eid-Fitr Celebration
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad