BREAKING: Nigeria Government Fines British Airline, Flairjet, For Running Illegal Commercial Flights Into Country During COVID-19 Lockdown

The Nigerian Government has fined British aviation company, Flairjet, for illegally conducting commercial flight operations into Nigeria During the lockdown order put in place to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, made the announcement on Sunday via his Twitter handle.

He said, "Flairjet was found to violate our Civil Aviation Regulations IS 1.3.3(a) Table 2(IV)7(a) and IS 1.3.3 (a) Table 2(VIII)(4).

"The maximum penalty for each is N500,000. We caused them to pay and reported their callous misdemeanour to UK CAA, MFA and the UK High Commission."

