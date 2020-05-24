Nigeria Records 313 New COVID-19 Cases

"148 in Lagos, 36 in FCT, 27 in Rivers, 19 in Edo, 13 in Kano, 12 in Ogun, 11 in Ebonyi, 8 in Nasarawa, 8 in Delta, 7 in Oyo, 6 in Plateau, 5 in Kaduna, 4 in Kwara, 3 in Akwa Ibom, 3 in Bayelsa, 2 in Niger and 1 in Anambra."

by SaharaReporters, New York May 24, 2020

Nigeria has recorded 313 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 7839.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a tweet on Sunday.

The agency said, "313 new cases of ‪#COVID19‬; 148 in Lagos, 36 in FCT, 27 in Rivers, 19 in Edo, 13 in Kano, 12 in Ogun, 11 in Ebonyi, 8 in Nasarawa, 8 in Delta, 7 in Oyo, 6 in Plateau, 5 in Kaduna, 4 in Kwara, 3 in Akwa Ibom, 3 in Bayelsa, 2 in Niger and 1 in Anambra.  Google/Time

“7839 cases of ‪#COVID19‬ in Nigeria, discharged: 2263, deaths: 226.”

