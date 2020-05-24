Nigeria Records 313 New COVID-19 Cases

Nigeria has recorded 313 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 7839.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a tweet on Sunday.

The agency said, "313 new cases of ‪#COVID19‬; 148 in Lagos, 36 in FCT, 27 in Rivers, 19 in Edo, 13 in Kano, 12 in Ogun, 11 in Ebonyi, 8 in Nasarawa, 8 in Delta, 7 in Oyo, 6 in Plateau, 5 in Kaduna, 4 in Kwara, 3 in Akwa Ibom, 3 in Bayelsa, 2 in Niger and 1 in Anambra.

“7839 cases of ‪#COVID19‬ in Nigeria, discharged: 2263, deaths: 226.”

