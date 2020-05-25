COVID-19: Nigerians Demand Opening Of Religious Places

Nigerians are demanding the reopening of religious places despite the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

In a recent poll conducted by SaharaTV on Twitter, the majority of respondents demanded that government should open religious centres while also demanding that the entire country should be re-opened.

About 32 per cent of the respondents want the government to open religious centres however, with safety measures put in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

Another 31 per cent of the respondents voted in full support of the opening of religious centres without any guideline restricting the activities within the worship centres.

In contrast, 29 per cent voted against the opening of the churches while eight per cent claimed to be indifferent to the decision of the government.

Nigerians are demanding that places of worship mosques and churches be reopened since markets are allowed to open.



What's your view on the reopening of religious places of worship — SaharaTV (@SaharaTV1) May 23, 2020

Expressing their views on the decision, some Nigerians said they preferred the government to open up schools as well.

@BolaOgaraku said, “Churches and mosques are closed yet most Nigerians still don't wear face masks or understand the meaning of social distancing. Numbers are going up high like kites!! So what'll happen with the numbers when places of worship open?”

@Ifediba5 said, “Why are religious leaders worried about the opening of their slave centre? Chinese virus pandemic has exposed them.”

Asking churches to open, some Nigerians said if the government could open market places, then religious centres should be allowed to open as well.

@beauty62551686 said, “They should be open because coronavirus “will last 18-24 months” so these places cannot be close for so long. But social distances still apply.”

@BadPickin said, “I believe not only the churches and mosques (should be reopened) but the entire country should open up. Let those who want to stay at home, remain home and let those who want to go out, proceed. These lockdowns are a waste of time and a detriment to the country.”

@haske_man said, “We offer prayers in the worship centre to get help from Almighty Allah from this deadly disease, while we go to market for a business transaction. Worship centres should remain open.”