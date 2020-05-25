Former Imo Broadcasting Corporation Director General Stabs Wife To Death

A former Director General of the Imo Broadcasting Corporation, Mr. T.C. Okere, has allegedly stabbed his wife of 50 years to death.

Okere, who is 86-year old, was said to have stabbed his wife to death on Monday morning.

The incident occurred in Imerenwe, Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State.

The deceased aged 77, was a retiree of the Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo.

The Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Ikeokwu Godson Orlando, confirmed that the crime suspect was on the run.

He said investigations were ongoing to ascertain the cause of the incident.