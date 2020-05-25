I Was At The Airport To Receive Medical Supplies, Not Chinese Medical Experts - Health Minister

There was confusion on the whereabouts of the team after Ehanire told reporters that he preferred not to be asked where they were.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 25, 2020

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has said he was at the airport to receive medical supplies from the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and not the Chinese medical experts.

The 15-man medical team from China had on April 8 arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja in a chartered Air Peace aircraft.

They were received by a delegation of the federal government and officials of the Chinese embassy.

Nigeria's Health Minister, Osagie Ehanire welcoming chinese doctors at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport

But speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Ehanire said medical supplies from CCECC and the medical experts came in via same flight.

“We are taking part in a solidarity trial by the World Health Organization. About five states are taking part in the WHO trial.

“How long the Chinese medical experts are here, depends on the length of their visa. The Minister of Interior can have a better idea about that

“It is the medical supplies from the CCECC that I went to receive, not the Chinese medical experts who also came in via the same flight,” he said. See Also PUBLIC HEALTH Chinese Doctors Have Started Working In Isolation Centres –Lai Mohammed 0 Comments 2 Weeks Ago

Before then, Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information, had said the doctors had assisted in installing equipment in some isolation centres. See Also PUBLIC HEALTH How Chinese Company, CCECC, Safeguarded Investment In Nigeria By Importing 15 Doctors From China To Support Coronavirus Fight 0 Comments 1 Month Ago

