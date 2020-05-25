I Was At The Airport To Receive Medical Supplies, Not Chinese Medical Experts - Health Minister

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has said he was at the airport to receive medical supplies from the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and not the Chinese medical experts.

The 15-man medical team from China had on April 8 arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja in a chartered Air Peace aircraft.

They were received by a delegation of the federal government and officials of the Chinese embassy.

But speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Ehanire said medical supplies from CCECC and the medical experts came in via same flight.

“We are taking part in a solidarity trial by the World Health Organization. About five states are taking part in the WHO trial.

“How long the Chinese medical experts are here, depends on the length of their visa. The Minister of Interior can have a better idea about that

There was confusion on the whereabouts of the team after Ehanire told reporters that he preferred not to be asked where they were.

