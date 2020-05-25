Nigerians Locked In Another Chinese Company In Ogun Cry Out For Help

Nigerians working in a Chinese company on Monday accused their Chinese managers of locking them up and forcing them to work without food.

The company, Lifemate (different from Lifemate Furnitures), is located along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, SaharaReporters has gathered.

Recall that one month ago SaharaReporters reported the ordeal of Nigerian workers in a Chinese company located in the Guangdong Free Trade Zone, Ogun State.

One of the affected workers told SaharaReporters that aside from forcing them to work, the company had also stopped feeding them and refused to allow them to go out to get food.

He said after the government relaxed the lockdown, they got a message from the company asking them to resume work but were shocked when they were not allowed to leave the premises of the company after work hours.

The worker said, “Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the company shut down. But on Wednesday, the company sent messages, asking us to resume work, not knowing they have a wicked plan. See Also News Coronavirus: Chinese Company Locks Nigerian Workers Inside Premises In Ogun, Refuses To Allow Them Leave

“As I am talking to you right now, they have locked us up in the company and not allowing us to go out. They are saying we are going to spend fourteen days before they allow us to go home and they have also refused to give us food.”

The workers are calling on the Ogun State Government to intervene and put an end to the inhumane treatment.

“Nigerians are suffering from the Chinese in their own. The company is just after Redemption Camp and we want the Ogun State and Federal Government, including the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to intervene,” he said.