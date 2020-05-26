FAAN Ignores Rising Coronavirus Cases, To Reopen Nigerian Airports Soon

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria has hinted on reopening airports across the country for air travellers.

General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, said this on Tuesday while speaking at an aviation webinar organised by Women in Aviation Nigeria.

Yakubu hinted that while airports will soon reopen, there would be strict enforcement of safety guidelines in line with standard international practice.

She said travellers should expect flight delays due to the checks that would be carried on all travellers at different sections of the airport. FAAN

She said, “We are going to expect flight delays, flights will experience delays from checks and re-checks. If you are travelling, I will expect a potential traveller to leave home hours before his flight.

“There is going to be a lot of checks in the front of the terminal we have been told that some may activities and procedures will take place in front of the terminal.

“Passengers will subject themselves to temperature screening and departure halls will be arranged in such a way that physical distancing too will be observed.”

She stressed that these changes are due to the outbreak of the virus, adding that escorts would no longer be allowed into airport terminal.