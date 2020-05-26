Katsina Commissions COVID-19 Test Centre

Governor Aminu Masari announced this on Tuesday while giving an update of the activities of the state in combating Coronavirus.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 26, 2020

The Katsina State government has announced the commissioning of Sahel laboratory to be used as a test centre for COVID-19.

He said, “Through an MoU with Sahel Medicare Services ltd Katsina, #COVID19 tests will commence this week.  Governor Aminu Masari

“The Sahel laboratory has the capacity to test 270 samples in 24 hours.

“This will definitely save us from the cumbersome procedure of taking samples to either Abuja or Kano for tests.”

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Katsina currently has 335 confirmed cases of COVID-19.


 

SaharaReporters, New York

