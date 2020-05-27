875 Commit Suicide During Lockdown In Nepal

The country has been under lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, since March 24.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 27, 2020

A total of 875 people have committed suicide during the lockdown period in Nepal.

The country has been under lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, since March 24.

According to the data compiled by the Nepal Police, the suicide cases, across the country, increased by 16 per cent in the first month of the lockdown. 

A total of 482 suicide cases were filed during mid-March to mid-April in police stations across the country against 414 cases for the period between mid-February and mid-March.

The data suggests that the number during the lockdown is considerably high as 38 people committed suicide in the Kathmandu valley alone.

The highest number, 742 died by hanging themselves followed by 114 people who committed suicide by consuming poison.

The deceased had used burning, stabbing, drowning, jumping from heights as major ways of attempting suicides during the review period.

“The suicide cases have been recorded as of May 16,’’ said Niraj Bahadur Shahi, spokesperson for Nepal Police, adding that the Police were updating the data of suicide cases after that.

Many psychiatrists have linked the deaths with the mental health of the people, who have been forced to stay indoors during the lockdown.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International COVID-19: UK To Reopen Street Shops, Shopping Stores June – Johnson
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights 162 Nigerians, Including Four Pregnant Women, Return From Libya
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
#NigeriaDecides US Closes Lagos, Abuja Embassy For Nigeria's Rescheduled Elections
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
International Our Deal With Boeing 'Still On, Says Air Peace
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Elections There Can Never Be Perfect Elections Anywhere In The World, INEC Tells US
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
International 180 Nigerians Sent Home For Entering Libya Through The Back Door
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics After Coming Under Public Fire, Rivers Governor, Wike, Denies Taking Decision To Demolish Hotels
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's Communication Minister, Pantami, Asks Gunmen To Chase Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Other NIDCOM Staff From Office Complex In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
'Where Are Kano COVID-19 Patients' - Man Asks As He Shares Video From Empty Isolation Center
VIDEO NEWS TRENDING VIDEO: 'Where Are Kano COVID-19 Patients?' - Man Asks After Discovering Empty Isolation Center
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Human Rights Abused Nigerian Woman In Lebanon Prevented From Returning Home By Boss who Claims To 'Own’ Her
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Didn’t Cancel Appointments Signed Off By Abba Kyari – Presidency
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FAAN Ignores Rising Coronavirus Cases, To Reopen Nigerian Airports Soon
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics VIDEO: The Nigerian Struggle For Presidential Address
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency Southern Kaduna: How 12-year-old Boy ‘Fought Off’ Fulani Herdsmen Attacking Father, Victims Of Massacre Recount Traumatic Ordeal
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Legal COVID-19: Lawyers Fault Nigerians Threatening To Sue Chinese Government For $200bn
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kaduna Extends COVID-19 Lockdown By Two Weeks
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Food Why Prices Of Basic Items Soar In Nigeria Despite Petrol Cost Reduction
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics How Late Chief Of Staff To President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, Triggered ‘Fight’ Between Abike Dabiri-Erewa And Communications Minister, Pantami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad