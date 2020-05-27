African Development Bank President, Adesina, Maintains Innocence Despite Calls For Probe

The United States Department of Treasury had called for an independent of the allegations against Adesina despite the AfDB clearing him of all wrongdoing.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 27, 2020

President of African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has maintained his innocence as allegations of corruption and other forms of misconduct against him rise.

The United States Department of Treasury had called for an independent of the allegations against Adesina despite the AfDB clearing him of all wrongdoing.

In a statement on Wednesday, Adesina said, “In recent weeks and over the last few days especially, I have been overwhelmed by the tremendous support received from around the world. I have absolute confidence in the integrity of the Bank that I lead and its governance systems, rules and procedures.  Akinwumi Adesina

“In spite of unprecedented attempts by some to tarnish my reputation and prejudice the Bank’s governance procedures, I maintain my innocence with regard to trumped up allegations that unjustly seek to impugn my honour and integrity, as well as the reputation of the African Development Bank.

“I sincerely appreciate the support of the bank’s shareholders.  See Also Scandal The Sixteen Allegations Of Unethical Conduct Against African Development Bank President, Adesina, United States Wants Revisited 0 Comments 14 Hours Ago

“At this time, I remain confident that ultimately and as one collective, the Bank will emerge stronger than before and continue to support Africa’s development drive. I draw great inspiration from my heroes, Nelson Mandela and Kofi Annan, whose lives have shown that through pain we grow. As Martin Luther King Jnr. once said, “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice”.

“I am confident that fair, transparent, and just processes that respect the rules, procedures and governance systems of the Bank, and the rule of law, will ultimately prove that I have not violated the Code of Ethics of this extraordinary institution.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Scandal The Sixteen Allegations Of Unethical Conduct Against African Development Bank President, Adesina, United States Wants Revisited
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Lagos Speaker, Obasa, Gives Thugs N50m To Burn Down SaharaReporters' Civic Media Lab, Targets TVC Journalist, HEDA For Criticizing Him
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Police EXPOSED: Akwa Ibom Gov. Udom Emmanuel's Official Driver Impersonates The Nigeria Police, Defrauds Zenith Bank
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion How St.Nicholas Hospital Doctors Killed Chaz B By Chinyere Roselin Chukuma
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Corruption EFCC Docks Ex-Benue Gov. Suswan For N3.1bn Fraud
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Corruption Money Laundering: Ex-Governor Akwe Doma Breached Due Process
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics After Coming Under Public Fire, Rivers Governor, Wike, Denies Taking Decision To Demolish Hotels
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Nigerian Government Directs States, Proprietors To Reopen Schools
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Free Speech LISTEN: The Poem That Got Minister Of Information, Lai Mohammed, To Order Arrest Of Kwara-based Poet, Jolayemi
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Scandal The Sixteen Allegations Of Unethical Conduct Against African Development Bank President, Adesina, United States Wants Revisited
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Military Senior Army Officer Dies In Auto Accident In Benue
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Why Buhari Will Not Intervene In Pantami And Dabiri-Erewa Face off —Odumakin
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Abuja Group “Buys” APC Nomination Form For Edo Governor’s Re-Election
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Edo 2020: Ize-Iyamu Picks All Progressives Congress Governorship Nomination Form
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Government Considers Morning, Afternoon Classes Ahead Of Reopening Of Schools
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Records 389 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Sacked Kwara Lawmaker, Wife Attack Islamic Cleric For Rejecting Sallah Gift
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnappers Abandon Abducted Navy Commandant Inside Ondo Forest
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad