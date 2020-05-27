Buhari Didn’t Cancel Appointments Signed Off By Abba Kyari – Presidency

The Presidency has said reports alleging that the President Muhammadu Buhari cancelled 150 appointments and memos signed off by his former Chief of Staff, the late Abba Kyari, were not true.

“Not surprisingly, these reports have quoted unnamed sources. There is not a grain of truth in these reports and Nigerians should please ignore the insinuations behind them,” presidential spokesman, Mr Garba Shehu, was quoted as saying on Tuesday night in Abuja in a Punch report.

The Presidency insisted Buhari was fully in control of the mandate given to him by Nigerians during his re-election in February 2019. President Buhari and his former Chief of Staff, late Abba Kyari.

It stressed that Buhari “has not and will never cede to anyone else, that power and trust are given to him by the Nigerian people”.

Around last weekend, some online and later, traditional media began circulating the report that Buhari overruled Kyari on appointments the late CoS allegedly approved without his knowledge.

No official sources were quoted. Names and nature of the appointments were also not indicated.

However, there were insinuations that those, who allegedly influenced the appointment of Kyari’s successor, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, wanted to use him to reverse approvals that Kyari sealed before his death. But the Presidency said there were no facts to the alleged cancellation of appointments and memos.