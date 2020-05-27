Coronavirus: Over 200 Stranded Ghanaians In Dubai Cry For Help

The request by these standard Ghanaians in Dubai to be airlifted home follows the repatriation of some 230 Ghanaians, some of whom were deported from Kuwait on a chartered flight Saturday, May 23, 2020.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 27, 2020

Stranded Ghanaians in Dubai are piling pressure on the government  to evacuate them from the United Arab Emirates.

Over 200 Ghanaians in Dubai have joined the calls for the government to intervene and find a way to return them to their families amidst the spread of Coronavirus.

Expressing their frustrations in an interview with Kofi TV, some of the affected ladies noted that they have had to manage with living in the streets under very unhygienic conditions, without a place to lay their heads.

“We are Ghanaian women. Some of us have been here for over two years. I’ve been here for about a year and a half and I’m not getting any work to do. It is Haram here for a lady to sleep outside so someone sleeps with you. Stranded Ghanaians in Dubai cry for government intervention. KOFI TV

"We don’t have anywhere to sleep, or bath, nor anything to eat. We are also ladies, and when we menstruate, it is terrible. We went to the consulate to speak to them; they say they don’t have money for us. We need the government to help us,” one lady was quoted as saying.

Another added, “We have nowhere to stay, we are sleeping outside and we have been sacked from our workplaces also, we are helpless.”

Another man who shared his sentiments said, “We would be dead by June if the government doesn’t help us, we need help. Just like the Kuwait government helped the deportees, our government should help us.”

The request by these standard Ghanaians in Dubai to be airlifted home follows the repatriation of some 230 Ghanaians, some of whom were deported from Kuwait on a chartered flight Saturday, May 23, 2020.

These persons were tested and have since been put in mandatory quarantine until further notice.

Though the government says it is implementing a clear strategy to return these stranded citizens home from abroad in phases, it appears many of them want immediate attention and intervention.

Meanwhile, the government of Ghana has said it will be chaotic if it tries flying back home all Ghanaians that are stranded abroad as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH FAAN Ignores Rising Coronavirus Cases, To Reopen Nigerian Airports Soon
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Legal COVID-19: Lawyers Fault Nigerians Threatening To Sue Chinese Government For $200bn
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kaduna Extends COVID-19 Lockdown By Two Weeks
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH I Was At The Airport To Receive Medical Supplies, Not Chinese Medical Experts - Health Minister
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH After Increasing Testing, South Africa Records Over 1000 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Katsina Investigates Cause Of Unusual Rise In Death Rate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics After Coming Under Public Fire, Rivers Governor, Wike, Denies Taking Decision To Demolish Hotels
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's Communication Minister, Pantami, Asks Gunmen To Chase Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Other NIDCOM Staff From Office Complex In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
'Where Are Kano COVID-19 Patients' - Man Asks As He Shares Video From Empty Isolation Center
VIDEO NEWS TRENDING VIDEO: 'Where Are Kano COVID-19 Patients?' - Man Asks After Discovering Empty Isolation Center
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Human Rights Abused Nigerian Woman In Lebanon Prevented From Returning Home By Boss who Claims To 'Own’ Her
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Didn’t Cancel Appointments Signed Off By Abba Kyari – Presidency
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FAAN Ignores Rising Coronavirus Cases, To Reopen Nigerian Airports Soon
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics VIDEO: The Nigerian Struggle For Presidential Address
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Southern Kaduna: How 12-year-old Boy ‘Fought Off’ Fulani Herdsmen Attacking Father, Victims Of Massacre Recount Traumatic Ordeal
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Legal COVID-19: Lawyers Fault Nigerians Threatening To Sue Chinese Government For $200bn
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kaduna Extends COVID-19 Lockdown By Two Weeks
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Food Why Prices Of Basic Items Soar In Nigeria Despite Petrol Cost Reduction
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics How Late Chief Of Staff To President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, Triggered ‘Fight’ Between Abike Dabiri-Erewa And Communications Minister, Pantami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad