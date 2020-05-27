JUST IN: Adamawa Records Three COVID-19 Deaths, 11 New Cases

"11 new cases have been recorded in Adamawa State and sadly, we have also recorded three fatalities."

by SaharaReporters, New York May 27, 2020

Three persons have been reported to have died of Coronavirus in Adamawa State. 

The state also recorded 11 new cases of the virus on Wednesday.

Commissioner for Health, Prof Abdullahi Isa, gave the confirmation during a briefing with journalists in Yola, the state capital.  COVID-19 Test Google

He said, "11 new cases have been recorded in Adamawa State and sadly, we have also recorded three fatalities."

The commissioner also confirmed that 20 patients have been discharged so far, after they tested negative for the infectious virus.

Adamawa State now has 18 active cases of COVID-19.
 

