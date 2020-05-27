National Assembly Suspends Holiday To Review 2020 Appropriation Bill

The National Assembly will on Thursday resume from its Sallah break to consider President Muhammadu Buhari’s Appropriation (Amendment) Bill 2020.

The federal lawmakers went on a two-week Sallah break and were to reconvene on June 2.

But a letter dated Tuesday, May 26, signed by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Omolori, and addressed to all senators and House members, stated that the lawmakers would resume plenary on Thursday to consider the appropriation of (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The one-page letter read in part, “This is to inform all distinguished senators and honourable members that resumption of plenary session earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 2nd June 2020 has been rescheduled to Thursday, 28 May 2020 to enable members to consider the Appropriation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

”All distinguished senators and honourable members are expected to resume in plenary by 10.00 am on Thursday, 28th May 2020, please.”