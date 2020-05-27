Nigeria Records 389 New Cases Of Coronavirus

On Wednesday night, Nigeria recorded 389 new cases of #COVID19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 8733.
In a post on Twitter, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said, “Lagos-256, Katsina-23, Edo-22, Rivers-14, Kano-13, Adamawa-11. Akwa Ibom-11, Kaduna-7, Kwara-6, Nasarawa-6, Gombe-2, Plateau-2, Abia-2, Delta-2.
“Others are Benue-2, Niger-2, Kogi-2, Oyo-, Imo-1, Borno-1, Ogun-1 and Anambra-1.
“8733 cases of #COVID19Nigeria, discharged: 2501, deaths: 254.”
389 new cases of #COVID19;— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 27, 2020
