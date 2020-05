A senior army officer, Lieutenant Colonel A. A. Gbileve, is dead.

The late army officer died in an auto accident in Makurdi, Benue State, on Tuesday.

“Until his death, he was the Commanding Officer, 2 Battalion Kaduna,” an official source told SaharaReporters on Wednesday.

Lt Col Gbileve is survived by wife and children.

The Nigerian Army is yet to officially announce the death of Gbileve.