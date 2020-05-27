Why Buhari Will Not Intervene In Pantami And Dabiri-Erewa Face off —Odumakin

Recall that Dabiri-Erewa revealed in an interview how gunmen chased the commission’s staff from office on the orders of Pantami.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 27, 2020

Yinka Odumakin, Secretary-General of Afenifere, has attributed the recent war of words between Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, and Isa Ali Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, to the lack of integration within the All Progressives Congress and the Presidency.

Recall that Dabiri-Erewa revealed in an interview how gunmen chased the commission’s staff from office on the orders of Pantami.

The matter degenerated with key agencies taking sides as well as the United Kingdom Chapter of the APC backing Dabiri-Erewa.

Reacting to the face-off during an interview with SaharaReporters, Odumakin said the Presidency act like people not united and are targeting personal goals and victory.  Yinka Odumakin SaharaReporters Media

He stated that Nigerians should not expect President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene or react to the issue as the President only reacts to issues that affects him. 

He said, “Buhari doesn’t intervene in this kind of thing just like the case of the late Chief of Staff and Defence Minister. He doesn’t intervene in this kind of thing except it is a matter that affects him. 

“A place that people there are not integrated and everybody is pursuing his or her agenda, you will have the kind of thing that you are having now.  See Also Politics How Late Chief Of Staff To President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, Triggered ‘Fight’ Between Abike Dabiri-Erewa And Communications Minister, Pantami 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

“Aside from this, at times when you listen to three or four officials talking, it is as if they are representing four different government and it is basically because there is no integrated government with a clear agenda that people are pursuing.

“Everybody is just pursuing his or her interest and it’s as if everybody is representing himself in government and not integrated government. We should expect this kind of thing.”  See Also Politics Nigeria's Communication Minister, Pantami, Asks Gunmen To Chase Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Other NIDCOM Staff From Office Complex In Abuja 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

He added that the face-off would continue to exist except all members of the presidency work together.

He added, “You cannot but have this kind of situation until you have integrated governance where there is a clear agenda being pursued and everybody is working in his corner towards that overall government.”

See Also Politics An Islamic Scholar Should Not Lie, Your Disrespect For Women Legendary —Abike Dabiri-Erewa Blasts Nigeria's Communications Minister, Pantami 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics After Coming Under Public Fire, Rivers Governor, Wike, Denies Taking Decision To Demolish Hotels
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech LISTEN: The Poem That Got Minister Of Information, Lai Mohammed, To Order Arrest Of Kwara-based Poet, Jolayemi
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Abuja Group “Buys” APC Nomination Form For Edo Governor’s Re-Election
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Edo 2020: Ize-Iyamu Picks All Progressives Congress Governorship Nomination Form
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Releases Detained Akwa Ibom Journalist After Public Outcry
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's Communication Minister, Pantami, Asks Gunmen To Chase Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Other NIDCOM Staff From Office Complex In Abuja
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics After Coming Under Public Fire, Rivers Governor, Wike, Denies Taking Decision To Demolish Hotels
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Nigerian Government Directs States, Proprietors To Reopen Schools
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Free Speech LISTEN: The Poem That Got Minister Of Information, Lai Mohammed, To Order Arrest Of Kwara-based Poet, Jolayemi
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Scandal The Sixteen Allegations Of Unethical Conduct Against African Development Bank President, Adesina, United States Wants Revisited
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Military Senior Army Officer Dies In Auto Accident In Benue
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Abuja Group “Buys” APC Nomination Form For Edo Governor’s Re-Election
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Edo 2020: Ize-Iyamu Picks All Progressives Congress Governorship Nomination Form
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Government Considers Morning, Afternoon Classes Ahead Of Reopening Of Schools
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Records 389 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Sacked Kwara Lawmaker, Wife Attack Islamic Cleric For Rejecting Sallah Gift
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnappers Abandon Abducted Navy Commandant Inside Ondo Forest
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Lawmaker Wants Inter-state Travel Ban Lifted
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad