Why Buhari Will Not Intervene In Pantami And Dabiri-Erewa Face off —Odumakin

Yinka Odumakin, Secretary-General of Afenifere, has attributed the recent war of words between Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, and Isa Ali Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, to the lack of integration within the All Progressives Congress and the Presidency.

Recall that Dabiri-Erewa revealed in an interview how gunmen chased the commission’s staff from office on the orders of Pantami.

The matter degenerated with key agencies taking sides as well as the United Kingdom Chapter of the APC backing Dabiri-Erewa.

Reacting to the face-off during an interview with SaharaReporters, Odumakin said the Presidency act like people not united and are targeting personal goals and victory. Yinka Odumakin

He stated that Nigerians should not expect President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene or react to the issue as the President only reacts to issues that affects him.

He said, “Buhari doesn’t intervene in this kind of thing just like the case of the late Chief of Staff and Defence Minister. He doesn’t intervene in this kind of thing except it is a matter that affects him.

“A place that people there are not integrated and everybody is pursuing his or her agenda, you will have the kind of thing that you are having now. See Also Politics How Late Chief Of Staff To President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, Triggered ‘Fight’ Between Abike Dabiri-Erewa And Communications Minister, Pantami

“Aside from this, at times when you listen to three or four officials talking, it is as if they are representing four different government and it is basically because there is no integrated government with a clear agenda that people are pursuing.

“Everybody is just pursuing his or her interest and it’s as if everybody is representing himself in government and not integrated government. We should expect this kind of thing.” See Also Politics Nigeria's Communication Minister, Pantami, Asks Gunmen To Chase Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Other NIDCOM Staff From Office Complex In Abuja

He added that the face-off would continue to exist except all members of the presidency work together.

He added, “You cannot but have this kind of situation until you have integrated governance where there is a clear agenda being pursued and everybody is working in his corner towards that overall government.”

See Also Politics An Islamic Scholar Should Not Lie, Your Disrespect For Women Legendary —Abike Dabiri-Erewa Blasts Nigeria's Communications Minister, Pantami