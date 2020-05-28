Civil Rights Group Calls For Transparency In Selection Of Kogi Election Appeal Panel Members

The group in a letter to the Acting President of Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Monica B. Dongban-Mensem, asked for transparency and sense of justice in constituting members of the panel that will adjudicate in the case.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 28, 2020

A group, Nigeria Integrity Movement, has called for transparency in the constitution of membership of the Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Appeal Panel.

The group in a letter to the Acting President of Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Monica B. Dongban-Mensem, asked for transparency and sense of justice in constituting members of the panel that will adjudicate in the case.

In the letter dated May 26 and signed by its National Coordinator, Kayode Esan, NIM said extra-judicial murder of innocent citizens during the November 2019 gubernatorial election in state should as well not be ignored. 

The group said, “The Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal delivered its split judgment on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Two members of the panel, Justices Kashim G. Kaigama from Yobe State and Baraka Wali from Katsina State ruled in favour of Alhaji Yahaya Bello of All Progressives Congress while Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele from Edo State stood against the above. The details of the judgment is in the public domain.

“As a result of the above, the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate in the election, Musa Wada, have vowed to approach the Court of Appeal for enduring justice to be served.

“In the light of this, the Nigeria Integrity Movement, a non-partisan and non-political civil society group, hereby appeals to the leadership of the Court of Appeal to exercise due diligence, transparency and sense of justice in constituting members of the Appeal Panel that will adjudicate in the case.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Didn’t Cancel Appointments Signed Off By Abba Kyari – Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech LISTEN: The Poem That Got Minister Of Information, Lai Mohammed, To Order Arrest Of Kwara-based Poet, Jolayemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics After Coming Under Public Fire, Rivers Governor, Wike, Denies Taking Decision To Demolish Hotels
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Why Buhari Will Not Intervene In Pantami And Dabiri-Erewa Face off —Odumakin
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Obasanjo Condemns Calls By United States Government For Fresh Probe Of AfDB President, Adesina, Says Africa Must Speak Against Alien Practices
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigeria’s Northern Governors Have Turned Killings, Banditry Into Business –President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Shettima
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Didn’t Cancel Appointments Signed Off By Abba Kyari – Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech LISTEN: The Poem That Got Minister Of Information, Lai Mohammed, To Order Arrest Of Kwara-based Poet, Jolayemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Nigerian Government Directs States, Proprietors To Reopen Schools
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics After Coming Under Public Fire, Rivers Governor, Wike, Denies Taking Decision To Demolish Hotels
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Military Senior Army Officer Dies In Auto Accident In Benue
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Minneapolis Mayor Calls For Arrest, Punishment Of White Policeman Who Killed Black Man
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Buhari Decentralizes Force CID, Approves Police Reorganisation With Additional Commands
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Scandal The Sixteen Allegations Of Unethical Conduct Against African Development Bank President, Adesina, United States Wants Revisited
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why Buhari Will Not Intervene In Pantami And Dabiri-Erewa Face off —Odumakin
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Does The Minister Work For A Chinese Company? By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Niger Delta NDDC Shuts Down Operation After Death Of Acting Finance Director
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International Obasanjo Condemns Calls By United States Government For Fresh Probe Of AfDB President, Adesina, Says Africa Must Speak Against Alien Practices
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad