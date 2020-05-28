Civil Rights Group Calls For Transparency In Selection Of Kogi Election Appeal Panel Members

A group, Nigeria Integrity Movement, has called for transparency in the constitution of membership of the Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Appeal Panel.

The group in a letter to the Acting President of Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Monica B. Dongban-Mensem, asked for transparency and sense of justice in constituting members of the panel that will adjudicate in the case.

In the letter dated May 26 and signed by its National Coordinator, Kayode Esan, NIM said extra-judicial murder of innocent citizens during the November 2019 gubernatorial election in state should as well not be ignored.

The group said, “The Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal delivered its split judgment on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Two members of the panel, Justices Kashim G. Kaigama from Yobe State and Baraka Wali from Katsina State ruled in favour of Alhaji Yahaya Bello of All Progressives Congress while Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele from Edo State stood against the above. The details of the judgment is in the public domain.

“As a result of the above, the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate in the election, Musa Wada, have vowed to approach the Court of Appeal for enduring justice to be served.

“In the light of this, the Nigeria Integrity Movement, a non-partisan and non-political civil society group, hereby appeals to the leadership of the Court of Appeal to exercise due diligence, transparency and sense of justice in constituting members of the Appeal Panel that will adjudicate in the case.”