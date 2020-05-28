Katsina Governor, Masari, Lifts Ban On Juma’at, Church Services

Governor Bello Masari of Kastina State has announced the temporary lifting of lockdown throughout the state every Friday.

The governor said the decision was to enable Muslim and Christian faithful observe their weekly religious activities while every Friday of the week was declared lockdown-free for residents to get essential items.

He said hand sanitisers must be provided and used by each worshipper at every entry point and at other convenient points of religious premises.