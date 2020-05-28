Lagos Police Detain Man Who Tried To Save Friend After He Was Shot By Gunman

According to the lawyer, Oviemuno Obobolo, his client named Kunle Sodipo saw his friend shot by a yet to be identified gunman and tried to resuscitate him but was arrested by the police instead.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 28, 2020

Lawyer of a man detained after he tried to save his friend shot by a gunman has asked the police in Lagos State to release him unconditionally.

Despite the incident being captured on camera and his glaring innocence, the police have refused to release him. 

"He informed the police and family about what happened, we have a video showing where my brother was trying to help the deceased after he was shot by a gunman," a family source said.

Obobolo in a letter to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police asked for his unconditional release on the grounds that his health was failing and the video evidence proving his innocence.

The lawyer said, "The continued detention of our client (a known liver patient with Randle General Hospital, Surulere) by the police is directly endangering his life. The police will be held responsible for our client's life if his health deteriorates or anything untoward happens to him.

"More so, it is not advisable to keep anyone suffering with a serious illness as liver disease in police custody this period because of COVID-19 pandemic.”

 

