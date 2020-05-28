Lagos Won’t See Decline In Number Of COVID-19 Cases Till Next Six Months –Health Commissioner

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, has said that the state won’t see a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases till the next four to six months.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, as at Wednesday, Lagos State has recorded 4012 cases of COVID-19.

Abayomi while speaking on Wednesday at the 2020 Ministerial Press Briefing in commemoration of first anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's assumption of office, said it’s difficult to predict the end of the virus in the state.

He said, “It is difficult to predict the end of COVID-19. When we are going to see our peak is also dependent on the profile of the outbreak. We are watching what's happening across the world and using the pattern of the outbreak in different environments to try and reach some kind of modelling pattern to when we are going to peak and when we are going to see the end of the outbreak.

“We believe that a period of four to six months is a reasonable period by which we should start to see a significant decline in the number of COVID-19 cases that we pick up in Lagos.

“By that stage, many people would have been exposed to the virus and therefore the virus will have less of an opportunity to infect people because they would have developed some degree of immunity to the virus and that would signify the end of COVID-19.”