Minneapolis Mayor Calls For Arrest, Punishment Of White Policeman Who Killed Black Man

by SaharaReporters, New York May 28, 2020

Mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, has called on prosecutors to file criminal charges against the white police officer, who killed a black man named George Floyd.

The four officers present at the scene have been fired on Tuesday by Police Chief, Medaria Arradondo.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the Minneapolis Mayor said he had contacted the office of Hennepin County Attorney, Mike Freeman, to begin legal proceeding against the officer. 

Frey said he made his decision to ask that criminal charges be filed in the case based primarily on the video of the incident, adding that government cannot turn a blind eye on the incident.

He said, “There are events in our city that shape us. There are precedents and protocols sitting in the reserves of institutions just like this one that will give you about a thousand reasons not to do something, not to speak out, not to act so quickly.

“We cannot turn a blind eye. It is on us as leaders to see this for what it is and call it what it is. George Floyd deserves justice, his family deserves justice, the black community deserves justice and our city deserves justice."

African-American Floyd, 46, was killed on Monday by the white officer, who handcuffed and pinned him by kneeling on his neck until he died. 

Before his death, Floyd could be heard appealing to the officer that he couldn't breathe.

United States President, Donald Trump has also asked the Federal Bureau of Investigation to expedite investigating actions surrounding the killing of Floyd.

Trump said, “At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd.

“I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement. My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served.”

