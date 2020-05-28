Mixed Reactions Greet Lifting Of Ban On Religious Activities In Ondo

Residents of Ondo have continued to react to the lifting of the ban on religious activities in the state by government.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had on Wednesday announced the lifting of a partial ban on religious gathering in the state after consultation with religious leaders and stakeholders.

Some Christian and Muslim worshipers, who spoke with SaharaReporters on Thursday, expressed different views on the lifting of the ban.

Mr Samuel Abiola, a worshiper with the Christ the King Church, Akure, said the opening of churches was a right decision taken by the state government, noting that it would allow Christians to pray more for the nation in order to surmount the challenges bedeviling the country. Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

Another Christian, Mrs Abigail Ilerioluwa, who is also an evangelist in a Pentecostal church in the state, said government must not be in a rush to open churches and mosques in the state due to the threat of Coronavirus.

A Muslim faithful, Ibrahim Rafiu, said allowing worshippers in mosques was a welcomed development but expressed fear that it could trigger a spread of the virus in such gatherings.

In a chat with SaharaReporters, Rev Ayo Oladapo, Ondo State Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, disclosed that government had already met with religious leaders on the modalities to protect worshippers from the virus in churches and mosques.

Oladapo disclosed that heads of churches in the state had been told to sensitise all their members ahead of the opening.

He said, “We would be working with the state government to ensure that our people are reminded on what they need to do in keeping themselves safe from contracting the virus.”

Chief Imam of Akure Kingdom, Alhaji Abdul Hakeem Yayi Akorede, could not be reached for comments when SaharaReporters contacted him.

However, a member of the Muslim Welfare Board in the state told our correspondent that it was ripe to open back religious activities since markets have been gradually opened for commercial activities.