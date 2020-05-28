Two New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In Oyo State

Seyi Makinde, governor of the state, made the announcement via his Twitter handle on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 28, 2020

Two new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Oyo State, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 252.

Seyi Makinde, governor of the state, made the announcement via his Twitter handle on Thursday.

He said, “The COVID-19 confirmation tests for two suspected cases came back positive. One case is from iSON Xperiences and the other case is from Ido Local Government Area. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is 252.

“Please call the Emergency Operations Centre if you have any COVID-19 symptoms such as cough, fever, tiredness, body ache, and shortness of breath.”

Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Nigerian Government Directs States, Proprietors To Reopen Schools
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Niger Delta NDDC Shuts Down Operation After Death Of Acting Finance Director
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International Technical Problems Prevent President Buhari From Giving Speech At UN Event
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Hotels, Schools To Be Used For Isolation Of COVID-19 Patients, Says Nigeria’s Health Minister
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Government Considers Morning, Afternoon Classes Ahead Of Reopening Of Schools
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Mixed Reactions Greet Lifting Of Ban On Religious Activities In Ondo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Didn’t Cancel Appointments Signed Off By Abba Kyari – Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech LISTEN: The Poem That Got Minister Of Information, Lai Mohammed, To Order Arrest Of Kwara-based Poet, Jolayemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Nigerian Government Directs States, Proprietors To Reopen Schools
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics After Coming Under Public Fire, Rivers Governor, Wike, Denies Taking Decision To Demolish Hotels
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Military Senior Army Officer Dies In Auto Accident In Benue
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Minneapolis Mayor Calls For Arrest, Punishment Of White Policeman Who Killed Black Man
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Buhari Decentralizes Force CID, Approves Police Reorganisation With Additional Commands
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Scandal The Sixteen Allegations Of Unethical Conduct Against African Development Bank President, Adesina, United States Wants Revisited
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why Buhari Will Not Intervene In Pantami And Dabiri-Erewa Face off —Odumakin
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Does The Minister Work For A Chinese Company? By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Niger Delta NDDC Shuts Down Operation After Death Of Acting Finance Director
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International Obasanjo Condemns Calls By United States Government For Fresh Probe Of AfDB President, Adesina, Says Africa Must Speak Against Alien Practices
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad