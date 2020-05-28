Two New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In Oyo State

Two new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Oyo State, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 252.

Seyi Makinde, governor of the state, made the announcement via his Twitter handle on Thursday.

He said, “The COVID-19 confirmation tests for two suspected cases came back positive. One case is from iSON Xperiences and the other case is from Ido Local Government Area. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is 252.

“Please call the Emergency Operations Centre if you have any COVID-19 symptoms such as cough, fever, tiredness, body ache, and shortness of breath.”

Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde