Activists Task Nigerians On Value, Respect For Human Life

Nigerians have been urged to cultivate a culture of value and respect for human life by demanding justice for every victim of extra judicial killing in the country.

Human rights activists gave the charge on Thursday in a chat with our correspondent in commemoration of national day of mourning for victims of violent killings.

A lawyer, Mahmud Abdul, called on Nigerians to show genuine concern by creating time to remember and immortalise every person, who lost their lived during their encounter with bandits, terrorists and herdsmen. Members of a civil society organisation marched the streets of Abuja to mourn Nigerians who lost their lives in different violent attacks.

He said it was unfortunate that Nigerians had come to see death as a way of life that does not mean anything serious to them.

He said, “It is an irony that people now see death as part of their existence and that is why when the news of bomb blast somewhere breaks and you hear that certain number of Nigerians have been killed nobody is shocked or cares."

He added that the Nigerian Government had failed in its responsibility and obligation of protecting lives and property, thereby giving criminal elements audacity to waste people's life at will.

"Today, Nigerians should have been on the streets mourning Nigerians who have died but nobody is on the street. The geography of death have not reached our homes. When it begins to touch us before we now realise that there is need for us to create some positive action for our compatriots.”

On his own part, a human rights lawyer and Executive Director, Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights, Frank Tietie, said the culture for value of human life have been diminished and eroded therefore making it possible for people to believe that conflict can be resolved by killing one another.

Tietie said, “Government will not set aside a day to remember the dead. That is an indictment on itself, it is like raising up a monument for its failure to protect human life.

“So, that is the reason why government will oppose setting aside a day to recognise the fact that we should give greater value to human life in Nigeria.

“They will not do so because they have failed and unable to grapple with the fact that they are unable to protect the Nigerian life."

Another activist and Convener, Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, while sharing his views, called for value reorientation and attitudinal change among Nigerians towards issues of national interest.

He further encouraged them to exhibit acts of patriotism and solidarity in celebrating the nation's heroes and heroines.

He said, "I think it is a general failure of the citizenship. Because citizenship is a pact between the led and the leader. It is a social contract and citizen must agree to do certain things and you delegate responsibility to the government to take certain decision on your behalf."

Executive Director, Enough is Enough, Yemi Adamolekun, called on Nigerians to speak out and demand accountability from government for their security and welfare as enshrined in section 14(2)(b) of the Nigerian constitution.

She also called for justice for every victim of mass atrocities in the country.