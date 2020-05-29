Family Petitions Enugu Governor, IGP Over 70-year-old Woman’s Death

The family of one Lady Eucharia Ugwu from Itchi in the Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State has appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, to order a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the 70-year-old woman.

Eucharia died under suspicious circumstances in her apartment and her corpse was discovered two days later.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mr Dan Ugwu told journalists on Thursday that members of the family were in agony over the gruesome murder of Eucharia and would not rest until those involved were punished.

It was gathered that though the case was reported at the Ibagwa Police Station, nothing had been heard about it one month after.

While giving updates on the death, Dan stated, “My elder sister, Lady Eucharia Ugwu, was murdered on April 22, 2020, in her house at Itchi.

“Since she was living alone, nobody saw or heard her shouting. It was after two days that her corpse was discovered.

“Thereafter, I wrote a petition to the Ibagwa Police Station and also took policemen to the scene of the incident. Thereafter, she was buried.”

He regretted that one month after, the police, the community and the Igwe had not done anything about the case.

“She was healthy and went to her shop at Eke Itchi on the day of the incident and closed around 8 pm, only for us to find her corpse in her room two days after,” Dan stated.

He called on the state governor and the IG “to please direct the immediate investigation of the gruesome murder of Lady Eucharia Ugwu and to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

When contacted by Punch, the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said he would make enquiries on the matter and get back to our correspondent, but he had yet to do so as of the time of filing this story.