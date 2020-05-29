NDDC Probe: Sack, Arrest Akpabio Now, Ijaw Group Tells Buhari

It’s a known public fact that two persons have died, the EDFA inclusive since the exposure of Godswill Akpabio and cronies mind-blowing looting and subsequent probing by the National Assembly.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 29, 2020

A group, Ijaw Interest Advocate has called on the National Assembly not to drop the probe of the Niger Delta Development Commission despite the closure of the commission’s headquarters over the death of its Acting Director of Finance and Administration, Ibanga Bassey Etang.

National Coordinator of IIA, also known as Izanzan Intellectual Camp, Amb. Arerebo Salaco, in a statement on Thursday, said the hope of the Niger Delta people now lies in the National Assembly, especially the senate committee probing the NDDC.

Salaco asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Minister for Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio.

The statement partly read, “The sudden death of the Executive Director of Finance and Administration (EDFA), Mr Ibang Etang, shouldn’t stop the probe. It’s a known public fact that two persons have died, the EDFA inclusive since the exposure of Godswill Akpabio and cronies mind-blowing looting and subsequent probing by the National Assembly.

“No autopsy has been carried out on the decease but how come Akpabio knows that the EDFA died of COVID-19? Has Akpabio suddenly become a professional doctor? The death of the EDFA must also be holistically investigated by the appropriate authorities but if we may ask, how many people will they kill before President Buhari acts as the father of the nation?

 “We implore President Buhari to heed the calls of the Niger Deltans and take back the NDDC supervision from Niger Delta Ministry  to the presidency to avoid financial recklessness within a short period. NDDC has never experienced this kind of looting and desperation since its inception hence Senator Akpabio must be sacked, arrested and investigated.

“To this end, we emphatically state without mincing words, that if justice is not served as anticipated, we shall never allow our crude oil to be used to fund the fraudulent activities of Senator Akpabio.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Lagos Dubai, A Forbidden Dream Of Nigerian Power
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Pastor Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Committing Murder In Ondo
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
CRIME Ondo Court Convicts Two For Violating COVID-19 Order
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Arraigns Banker, Another For N116m Fraud
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME $18.34m Paid To Nigerian Kidnappers In Nine Years —Report
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Syndicate Specialised In Vandalising Graves Arrested In Ondo With Human Skull
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Didn’t Cancel Appointments Signed Off By Abba Kyari – Presidency
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Free Speech LISTEN: The Poem That Got Minister Of Information, Lai Mohammed, To Order Arrest Of Kwara-based Poet, Jolayemi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
ACTIVISM George Floyd: President Trump Threatens To Send Military Against Protesters As Minneapolis Police Precinct Set Ablaze
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigeria’s Northern Governors Have Turned Killings, Banditry Into Business –President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Shettima
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
United States of America United States President, Trump, Signs Executive Order Regulating Social Media After Twitter Fact-checked His Tweets
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Government Directs States, Proprietors To Reopen Schools
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM George Floyd Protest In New York Met With "Aggressive" Police Response, Multiple Arrests
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Lagos Dubai, A Forbidden Dream Of Nigerian Power
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Chairman Of Nigeria’s Revenue Agency Denies Allegations Of Tribalism In Organisation
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency Buhari Orders Military Crackdown As Sokoto Bandits Kill 70
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics After Coming Under Public Fire, Rivers Governor, Wike, Denies Taking Decision To Demolish Hotels
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Show Evidence Kogi Is Coronavirus-free, NMA Tackles Governor Yahaya Bello
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad