NDDC Probe: Sack, Arrest Akpabio Now, Ijaw Group Tells Buhari

A group, Ijaw Interest Advocate has called on the National Assembly not to drop the probe of the Niger Delta Development Commission despite the closure of the commission’s headquarters over the death of its Acting Director of Finance and Administration, Ibanga Bassey Etang.

National Coordinator of IIA, also known as Izanzan Intellectual Camp, Amb. Arerebo Salaco, in a statement on Thursday, said the hope of the Niger Delta people now lies in the National Assembly, especially the senate committee probing the NDDC.

Salaco asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Minister for Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio.

The statement partly read, “The sudden death of the Executive Director of Finance and Administration (EDFA), Mr Ibang Etang, shouldn’t stop the probe. It’s a known public fact that two persons have died, the EDFA inclusive since the exposure of Godswill Akpabio and cronies mind-blowing looting and subsequent probing by the National Assembly.

“No autopsy has been carried out on the decease but how come Akpabio knows that the EDFA died of COVID-19? Has Akpabio suddenly become a professional doctor? The death of the EDFA must also be holistically investigated by the appropriate authorities but if we may ask, how many people will they kill before President Buhari acts as the father of the nation?

“We implore President Buhari to heed the calls of the Niger Deltans and take back the NDDC supervision from Niger Delta Ministry to the presidency to avoid financial recklessness within a short period. NDDC has never experienced this kind of looting and desperation since its inception hence Senator Akpabio must be sacked, arrested and investigated.

“To this end, we emphatically state without mincing words, that if justice is not served as anticipated, we shall never allow our crude oil to be used to fund the fraudulent activities of Senator Akpabio.”