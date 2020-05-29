No Scheduled Date To End Insurgency War In North-East –Defence Headquarters

The Defence Headquarters in Nigeria on Thursday declared that there was no scheduled date to end the decade-old war against insurgency in the North-East.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja, Coordinator of the Directorate of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said there was no mathematical end to the war.

He said, “There is no time that there will not be casualty. I cannot say but that the casualty figure will be reduced, yes. Major General John Enenche

“There is no mathematical end to the war. The Bible says the heart of man is desperately wicked. We will get there. I assure Nigerians that the situation would be normalised.

“There is no place where you give a date for end of war. Active war will end but other criminality will continue.”