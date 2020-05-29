Ondo Court Convicts Two For Violating COVID-19 Order

The prosecutor, Mr S. Kolawole, asked the court to do a summary trial of the accused persons for flouting the government’s directive.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 29, 2020

Two middle-aged men, Shadrack Adi and Bidemi Samuel, have been sentenced to seven days of community service in Ondo State for violating the state government order on COVID-19.  

They were arraigned on Thursday before the mobile Magistrates Court sitting in Akure after they were arrested by the police.

Both men were arraigned with five others before Magistrates O. Bukola on one count charge after committing the offence at Ayede in Ogbese area.

The other accused persons dragged before the court were Joseph Emmanuel, David Ajasco, Francis Benjamin, Victor Chukwuedu and Tolu Ayodele.

Although 2 persons out of the 7 accused pleaded guilty to the charge, others pleaded not guilty.

The offence committed by the accused persons is contrary to and punishable under Section 249 of the Criminal Code Cap 37, volume 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

The prosecutor, Mr S. Kolawole, asked the court to do a summary trial of the accused persons for flouting the government’s directive.

In her ruling, Magistrate Bukola ordered both Adi and Samuel to commence a two-hour community service per day for seven days.

She said the punishment would serve as a deterrent to others who are fond of going against the directive of the government.

Sahara Reporters gathered that other accused persons who pleaded not guilty to the offences were granted bail in the sum of N50, 000 each with one surety in like sum.

According to the Magistrate, their sureties must be resident within the court jurisdiction and must also produce evidence of tax clearance verifiable by the police. The case was later adjourned till June 5, 2020, for hearing.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Nigerian Government Directs States, Proprietors To Reopen Schools
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption NDDC Probe: Sack, Arrest Akpabio Now, Ijaw Group Tells Buhari
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Show Evidence Kogi Is Coronavirus-free, NMA Tackles Governor Yahaya Bello
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Pastor Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Committing Murder In Ondo
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
International Technical Problems Prevent President Buhari From Giving Speech At UN Event
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Government Considers Morning, Afternoon Classes Ahead Of Reopening Of Schools
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Didn’t Cancel Appointments Signed Off By Abba Kyari – Presidency
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Free Speech LISTEN: The Poem That Got Minister Of Information, Lai Mohammed, To Order Arrest Of Kwara-based Poet, Jolayemi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
ACTIVISM George Floyd: President Trump Threatens To Send Military Against Protesters As Minneapolis Police Precinct Set Ablaze
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigeria’s Northern Governors Have Turned Killings, Banditry Into Business –President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Shettima
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
United States of America United States President, Trump, Signs Executive Order Regulating Social Media After Twitter Fact-checked His Tweets
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Government Directs States, Proprietors To Reopen Schools
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM George Floyd Protest In New York Met With "Aggressive" Police Response, Multiple Arrests
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Lagos Dubai, A Forbidden Dream Of Nigerian Power
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption NDDC Probe: Sack, Arrest Akpabio Now, Ijaw Group Tells Buhari
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Chairman Of Nigeria’s Revenue Agency Denies Allegations Of Tribalism In Organisation
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency Buhari Orders Military Crackdown As Sokoto Bandits Kill 70
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics After Coming Under Public Fire, Rivers Governor, Wike, Denies Taking Decision To Demolish Hotels
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad