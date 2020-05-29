Ondo Court Convicts Two For Violating COVID-19 Order

Two middle-aged men, Shadrack Adi and Bidemi Samuel, have been sentenced to seven days of community service in Ondo State for violating the state government order on COVID-19.

They were arraigned on Thursday before the mobile Magistrates Court sitting in Akure after they were arrested by the police.

Both men were arraigned with five others before Magistrates O. Bukola on one count charge after committing the offence at Ayede in Ogbese area.

The other accused persons dragged before the court were Joseph Emmanuel, David Ajasco, Francis Benjamin, Victor Chukwuedu and Tolu Ayodele.

Although 2 persons out of the 7 accused pleaded guilty to the charge, others pleaded not guilty.

The offence committed by the accused persons is contrary to and punishable under Section 249 of the Criminal Code Cap 37, volume 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

The prosecutor, Mr S. Kolawole, asked the court to do a summary trial of the accused persons for flouting the government’s directive.

In her ruling, Magistrate Bukola ordered both Adi and Samuel to commence a two-hour community service per day for seven days.

She said the punishment would serve as a deterrent to others who are fond of going against the directive of the government.

Sahara Reporters gathered that other accused persons who pleaded not guilty to the offences were granted bail in the sum of N50, 000 each with one surety in like sum.

According to the Magistrate, their sureties must be resident within the court jurisdiction and must also produce evidence of tax clearance verifiable by the police. The case was later adjourned till June 5, 2020, for hearing.