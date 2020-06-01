CALL FOR APPLICATION: Investigative Journalists, Activists, Law Enforcement Officers, Others Invited To Apply For Training On Tracking, Recovery Of Illicit Funds And Assets

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda in partnership with Corner House, Finance Uncovered, Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism and the University of Kent Law School, with the support of Transparency and Accountability Initiative of MacArthur Foundation, Open Society Foundation, and Open Society Initiative for West Africa is calling for applications from United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates based anti-corruption organisations, accountability actors (anti-corruption activists, investigative journalists, law enforcement officers, and potential whistleblowers) for training on "Experts’ Advocacy on Tracking and Recovery of Illicit assets Funds and Assets".

Eligibility requirements

Only applicants who are able to demonstrate evidence of investigative experience or capacity for investigation should download and fill the investigation planner via the links below.

United Kingdom https://hedang.org/blog/experts-training-in-united-kingdom-call-for-application-for-experts-training-and-advocacy-on-tracking-and-recovery-of-illicit-funds-and-assets/

United Arab Emirates (UAE) https://hedang.org/blog/experts-training-in-united-arab-emirates-call-for-application-for-experts-training-and-advocacy-on-tracking-and-recovery-of-illicit-funds-and-assets/

Applicants must be resident in the United Kingdom or United Arab Emirates.

The deadline for submission of application is Friday, 27 June, 2020.

For further information, please email [email protected]

