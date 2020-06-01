CALL FOR APPLICATION: Investigative Journalists, Activists, Law Enforcement Officers, Others Invited To Apply For Training On Tracking, Recovery Of Illicit Funds And Assets

Only applicants who are able to demonstrate evidence of investigative experience or capacity for investigation should download and fill the investigation planner via the links below.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 01, 2020

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda in partnership with Corner House, Finance Uncovered, Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism and the University of Kent Law School, with the support of Transparency and Accountability Initiative of MacArthur Foundation, Open Society Foundation, and Open Society Initiative for West Africa is calling for applications from United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates based anti-corruption organisations, accountability actors (anti-corruption activists, investigative journalists, law enforcement officers, and potential whistleblowers) for training on "Experts’ Advocacy on Tracking and Recovery of Illicit assets Funds and Assets". 

Eligibility requirements 

Only applicants who are able to demonstrate evidence of investigative experience or capacity for investigation should download and fill the investigation planner via the links below. 

United Kingdom https://hedang.org/blog/experts-training-in-united-kingdom-call-for-application-for-experts-training-and-advocacy-on-tracking-and-recovery-of-illicit-funds-and-assets/

United Arab Emirates (UAE) https://hedang.org/blog/experts-training-in-united-arab-emirates-call-for-application-for-experts-training-and-advocacy-on-tracking-and-recovery-of-illicit-funds-and-assets/

Applicants must be resident in the United Kingdom or United Arab Emirates. 

The deadline for submission of application is Friday, 27 June, 2020.

For further information, please email [email protected]
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Tinubu Isn’t My Man, Kaduna State Governor, El-Rufai, Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics "I'm APC Leader In Adamawa", Senator Binani Tells Aisha Buhari, Boss Mustapha
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: Schools To Remain Shut, Public Gatherings Prohibited —All You Need To Know About Nigeria’s Latest Lockdown Easing
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
United States of America George Floyd: No Contract, Law If People In Power Don't Uphold Their End Of It, Trevor Noah Says
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal Ex-boyfriend Of New Wife Of Nigeria’s Customs Service Boss, Hammed Ali, Demands Refund Of All Monies Spent On Her During Their Relationship
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Chairman, Oshiomhole, Insists On Direct Primary In Edo After Meeting With Governors
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Tinubu Isn’t My Man, Kaduna State Governor, El-Rufai, Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics "I'm APC Leader In Adamawa", Senator Binani Tells Aisha Buhari, Boss Mustapha
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: Schools To Remain Shut, Public Gatherings Prohibited —All You Need To Know About Nigeria’s Latest Lockdown Easing
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
United States of America George Floyd: No Contract, Law If People In Power Don't Uphold Their End Of It, Trevor Noah Says
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal Ex-boyfriend Of New Wife Of Nigeria’s Customs Service Boss, Hammed Ali, Demands Refund Of All Monies Spent On Her During Their Relationship
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Chairman, Oshiomhole, Insists On Direct Primary In Edo After Meeting With Governors
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Lifts Ban On Religious Gatherings, Reduces Curfew Hours
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics DSS Confirms Alteration In Certificate Of Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Ewhudjakpo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Reggae Music Icon, Majek Fashek, Dies
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigeria’s Customs Service Boss, Hameed Ali, Marries New Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria's Ruling Party, APC, Accuses Local Media Of Underreporting Killings Under President Buhari's Administration
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Floyd Mayweather Offers To Pay For George Floyd’s Funeral
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad