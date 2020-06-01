COVID-19: Bayelsa Government Seals Six Churches Over Violation Of Safety Measures

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control has announced nine new cases of COVID-19 in Bayelsa State as at May 31, 2020.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 01, 2020

The Security Sub-Committee of the Task Force on COVID-19 in Bayelsa State has sealed six churches for failure to comply with safety measures put in place to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The affected churches are Living Faith Church, Igbogene, Salvation Victory Centre, Igbogene, Shalom International Christian Centre, along Tombia-Amassoma Road, and Great Grace Distinguished Assembly, Okutukutu.

Others are Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Opolo, and Hebrews International Church, Ayama Road.  Front view of a church Google

A statement by Freston Akpor, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Orientation and member, Bayelsa State Task Force on COVID-19, said the churches will remain sealed until further notice to serve as a deterrent to others.

This has brought the confirmed cases in the state to 21 out of which 14 are active, six had been discharged and one death recorded.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

