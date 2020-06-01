COVID-19: Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Asked To Apologise For Misleading Residents

In a statement on Monday, Ologbodiyan said Bello did not show the required seriousness in leadership in the fight against the pandemic in the state.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 01, 2020

National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Kola Ologbodiyan, has asked Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, to apologise to the people of the state for misleading them on COVID-19.

In a statement on Monday, Ologbodiyan said Bello did not show the required seriousness in leadership in the fight against the pandemic in the state.

He said the Kogi governor needed to apologise to the people for also not funding the committee he set up to fight the pandemic and for not providing palliatives to the people like was done in other states. 

Ologbodiyan, who is from the state, urged residents not to panic as Coronavirus was not a death sentence, adding that the disease shall soon be a thing of the past.

Following a reported case of COVID-19 in Kogi State, Governor Bello on Monday ordered a 14-day lockdown of Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area effective from 12am June 2. 

He said the lockdown was aimed at identifying those, who may have had contacts with the alleged index case. 

The move was in contrast to where the Kogi Government stood a few weeks back when it insisted that there was no case of the virus in the state despite confirmation by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. 
 

Saharareporters, New York

