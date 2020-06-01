Edo Governor, Obaseki, Orders Investigation Into Death Of UNIBEN Student, APC Member

Omozuwa was raped and killed inside a Redeemed Christian Church of God branch in Benin while reading alone.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 01, 2020

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100-level student of the Department of Microbiology, University of Benin.

Omozuwa was raped and killed inside a Redeemed Christian Church of God branch in Benin while reading alone.

In a statement, Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said the governor had mandated the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security agencies to fish out the culprits behind the young lady’s killing. 

Obaseki also expressed shock over the murder of a former Commissioner for Youths and Sports and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, Mr Presley Ediagbonya, by kidnappers.

The statement reads, “The governor is deeply saddened by the news of the death of Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa.

“We have been in consultation with the Edo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force and have mandated thorough investigation of the matter to ensure that those who are responsible for this heinous crime are brought to justice.  See Also CRIME UNIBEN Undergraduate Raped, Killed While Reading Inside Church, Friends, Others Demand Justice 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Mr. Presley Ediagbonya, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, who was said to have been murdered by his abductors days after his kidnap.

“I call on all security agencies including the Department of State Services and the police to spare no expense in fishing out the culprits and I can assure you that as a government, we will stop at nothing to We will make no distinction between the kidnappers who committed this act and those who harbour them.”


See Also CRIME Pastor Adeboye Reacts To Murder Of UNIBEN Student 0 Comments 8 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Tinubu Isn’t My Man, Kaduna State Governor, El-Rufai, Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria's Ruling Party, APC, Accuses Local Media Of Underreporting Killings Under President Buhari's Administration
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME RRS Arrests 19-year-old YabaTech Student Over Nude Photos Of Nigerian Musician, Salawa Abeni
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Poll: Obaseki, 7 APC Govs Meet Tinubu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Pastor Adeboye Reacts To Murder Of UNIBEN Student
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former Nigerian President, Obasanjo, Sacks Workers, Refuses To Pay Salaries
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Tinubu Isn’t My Man, Kaduna State Governor, El-Rufai, Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria's Ruling Party, APC, Accuses Local Media Of Underreporting Killings Under President Buhari's Administration
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Scandal Ex-boyfriend Of New Wife Of Nigeria’s Customs Service Boss, Hammed Ali, Demands Refund Of All Monies Spent On Her During Their Relationship
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Letter Open Letter From COL. Dangiwa Umar (retd) To President Muhammadu Buhari
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Nigeria’s Customs Service Boss, Hameed Ali, Marries New Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME RRS Arrests 19-year-old YabaTech Student Over Nude Photos Of Nigerian Musician, Salawa Abeni
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Poll: Obaseki, 7 APC Govs Meet Tinubu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
United States of America AfDB: Why United States Wants Adesina Out — Akinterinwa, Ex- NIIA Director-General
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News The Last Of Tarkwa Bay
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Pastor Adeboye Reacts To Murder Of UNIBEN Student
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Dangiwa’s Letter By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Military Officer, First COVID-19 Death In Bayelsa State
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad