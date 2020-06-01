George Floyd: Mass Protests, Mayhem Continue Sixth Night As Police Become More Aggressive

At least five people have been killed in violence that flared as demonstrations in parts of the country devolved into mayhem.

by Sahara Reporters Jun 01, 2020

A sixth night of mass demonstrations has enraptured government officials, law enforcement officers and protesters in cities across the United States after George Floyd, a black man, was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day, WashingtonPost reports.

Peaceful protests began in the Twin Cities and rapidly spread to metropolitan areas across rural and urban America, escalating in numbers and force as some demonstrators and law enforcement officers began to clash.

The National Guard was mobilized. Buildings were burned and businesses looted. Civilians have been placed under curfew by government officials and fired upon with rubber bullets, pepper pellets and tear gas by authorities in riot gear. Hundreds have been arrested.

Almost a week after Floyd’s death on Memorial Day, it remains unclear whether tensions nationwide are calming or escalating.

At least five people have been killed in violence that flared as demonstrations in parts of the country devolved into mayhem.

Gunfire rang out from Detroit to Indianapolis, where authorities said people were slain in shootings connected to the protests. 

In Omaha, a 22-year old black protester was killed in a struggle with a local business owner on Saturday night.

Police arrested at least 2,564 people in two dozen U.S. cities over the weekend, according to a tally by The Washington Post. Nearly a fifth of those arrests was in Los Angeles.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will lead prosecutions related to Floyd’s death, Gov. Tim Walz announced. The governor, like Ellison a Democrat, acknowledged many people’s distrust that authorities would bring justice for Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Arizona is enacting a statewide curfew at the request of local leaders, Gov. Doug Ducey (R) announced Sunday, as dozens of major cities try similar measures to maintain order amid protests that have erupted into chaos at night. Thousands of National Guard troops have been activated in 26 states and the District of Columbia.

A driver who barreled his tanker truck toward protesters filling Minneapolis’s I-35 highway has been arrested, police said. The truck sent crowds running but, police said, did not appear to hit any of the thousands who had gathered.

Attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing Floyd’s family, on Sunday, denounced the violent actions of some protesters and called for nationwide changes in the criminal justice system. 

But, he said on CBS News’s “Face the Nation, “the only thing that can put out these fires is police accountability and equal justice.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

United States of America AfDB: Why United States Wants Adesina Out — Akinterinwa, Ex- NIIA Director-General
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Free Speech LISTEN: The Poem That Got Minister Of Information, Lai Mohammed, To Order Arrest Of Kwara-based Poet, Jolayemi
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
International Wife Of United States Policeman Who Knelt On George Floyd's Neck Till He Died Files For Divorce
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion U.N. Justice And French Colonialism: The Gbagbo Dossier By Dr. Gary K. Busch
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Free Speech Shittes: Why El-Zakzaky Can’t Be Released – Gov. El-Rufai
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Govt's No-Work-No-Pay Threat Against ASUU Is 'Boko-Haramic', Says Student Group
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Tinubu Isn’t My Man, Kaduna State Governor, El-Rufai, Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria's Ruling Party, APC, Accuses Local Media Of Underreporting Killings Under President Buhari's Administration
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Scandal Ex-boyfriend Of New Wife Of Nigeria’s Customs Service Boss, Hammed Ali, Demands Refund Of All Monies Spent On Her During Their Relationship
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Letter Open Letter From COL. Dangiwa Umar (retd) To President Muhammadu Buhari
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Nigeria’s Customs Service Boss, Hameed Ali, Marries New Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME RRS Arrests 19-year-old YabaTech Student Over Nude Photos Of Nigerian Musician, Salawa Abeni
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Poll: Obaseki, 7 APC Govs Meet Tinubu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
United States of America AfDB: Why United States Wants Adesina Out — Akinterinwa, Ex- NIIA Director-General
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News The Last Of Tarkwa Bay
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Pastor Adeboye Reacts To Murder Of UNIBEN Student
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Dangiwa’s Letter By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Military Officer, First COVID-19 Death In Bayelsa State
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad