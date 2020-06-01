Islamic Group Raises Alarm Over Plot To Use Amotekun To Create Oduduwa Republic

The Muslim Rights Concern has insisted that there is a connection between the Amotekun security network and agitation for the establishment of Oduduwa Republic.

The group said Muslims in the South-West region of Nigeria would not be part of the proposed Oduduwa Republic, adding that the plot was targeted at discriminating against them.

In a statement on Monday, Director of MURIC, Prof Ishaq Akintola, warned that breaking away from the rest of Nigeria cannot be in the best interest of the Yoruba.

MURIC added that Yoruba Muslims had lost confidence in the outfit because they had never been given fair treatment whether in political appointments or employment in the job market.

The statement reads, “While we are pleased to observe that it seems the authorities have taken note of our agitation to balance the appointment into Amotekun by recruiting into all cadres from all religious groups, our suggestion of a change of name from ‘Amotekun’ to ‘Oduduwa Guards’ is yet to come to reality.

"The fact that the appointment of retired senior military men also coincided with the beginning of agitations for an Oduduwa Republic speaks volumes. Besides, the agitation has already been taken to the United Nations

"MURIC hereby declares that the silence of Muslims in the Yoruba states must not be mistaken for approval of secessionist moves.”



