Islamic Group Raises Alarm Over Plot To Use Amotekun To Create Oduduwa Republic

The group said Muslims in the South-West region of Nigeria would not be part of the proposed Oduduwa Republic, adding that the plot was targeted at discriminating against them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 01, 2020

The Muslim Rights Concern has insisted that there is a connection between the Amotekun security network and agitation for the establishment of Oduduwa Republic.

The group said Muslims in the South-West region of Nigeria would not be part of the proposed Oduduwa Republic, adding that the plot was targeted at discriminating against them.

In a statement on Monday, Director of MURIC, Prof Ishaq Akintola, warned that breaking away from the rest of Nigeria cannot be in the best interest of the Yoruba. 

MURIC added that Yoruba Muslims had lost confidence in the outfit because they had never been given fair treatment whether in political appointments or employment in the job market.

The statement reads, “While we are pleased to observe that it seems the authorities have taken note of our agitation to balance the appointment into Amotekun by recruiting into all cadres from all religious groups, our suggestion of a change of name from ‘Amotekun’ to ‘Oduduwa Guards’ is yet to come to reality.

"The fact that the appointment of retired senior military men also coincided with the beginning of agitations for an Oduduwa Republic speaks volumes. Besides, the agitation has already been taken to the United Nations

"MURIC hereby declares that the silence of Muslims in the Yoruba states must not be mistaken for approval of secessionist moves.”


 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Tinubu Isn’t My Man, Kaduna State Governor, El-Rufai, Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria's Ruling Party, APC, Accuses Local Media Of Underreporting Killings Under President Buhari's Administration
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Poll: Obaseki, 7 APC Govs Meet Tinubu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former Nigerian President, Obasanjo, Sacks Workers, Refuses To Pay Salaries
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Edo Governor, Obaseki, Orders Investigation Into Death Of UNIBEN Student, APC Member
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Kill APC Chairman In Katsina State
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Tinubu Isn’t My Man, Kaduna State Governor, El-Rufai, Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria's Ruling Party, APC, Accuses Local Media Of Underreporting Killings Under President Buhari's Administration
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Scandal Ex-boyfriend Of New Wife Of Nigeria’s Customs Service Boss, Hammed Ali, Demands Refund Of All Monies Spent On Her During Their Relationship
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Letter Open Letter From COL. Dangiwa Umar (retd) To President Muhammadu Buhari
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Nigeria’s Customs Service Boss, Hameed Ali, Marries New Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME RRS Arrests 19-year-old YabaTech Student Over Nude Photos Of Nigerian Musician, Salawa Abeni
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Poll: Obaseki, 7 APC Govs Meet Tinubu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
United States of America AfDB: Why United States Wants Adesina Out — Akinterinwa, Ex- NIIA Director-General
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News The Last Of Tarkwa Bay
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Pastor Adeboye Reacts To Murder Of UNIBEN Student
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Dangiwa’s Letter By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Military Officer, First COVID-19 Death In Bayelsa State
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad