Pastor Adeboye Reacts To Murder Of UNIBEN Student

Omozuwa's attackers reportedly smashed her head with a fire extinguisher and left her unconscious

by Sahara Reporters Jun 01, 2020

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has reacted to the rape and murder of a University of Benin student, Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, in one of the branches of his church.

Omozuwa's attackers reportedly smashed her head with a fire extinguisher and left her unconscious around the Ikpoba Hill area of Benin City, the state capital, about four days ago.

Despite being rushed to the intensive care unit of a hospital, Omozuwa couldn't make it as she succumbed to the injuries sustained during the savage attack.

Friends and all those who knew her closely have been paying tribute and calling for the perpetrators of the crime to be brought to justice. See Also CRIME UNIBEN Undergraduate Raped, Killed While Reading Inside Church, Friends, Others Demand Justice 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Adeboye, in a terse statement on his official Instagram page, condemned the tragedy.

He wrote, “All I can do at this time is to pray for the family of Omozuwa and do everything possible, working with relevant authorities to bring the perpetrators to book.

“I and members of my family condemn this act strongly and urge everyone to stay calm, as we are already looking into the matter and cooperating with the police to establish the facts of the shocking situation."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME RRS Arrests 19-year-old YabaTech Student Over Nude Photos Of Nigerian Musician, Salawa Abeni
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME UNIBEN Undergraduate Raped, Killed While Reading Inside Church, Friends, Others Demand Justice
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Edo Governor, Obaseki, Orders Investigation Into Death Of UNIBEN Student, APC Member
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Kill APC Chairman In Katsina State
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Parade 69 Kidnap, Armed Robbery Suspects, Recover Three AK47 Rifles In Adamawa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigeria’s Inspector-General Of Police Deploys Forensic Experts To Investigate Rape, Killing Of UNIBEN Undergraduate In Edo State
0 Comments
11 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Tinubu Isn’t My Man, Kaduna State Governor, El-Rufai, Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria's Ruling Party, APC, Accuses Local Media Of Underreporting Killings Under President Buhari's Administration
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Scandal Ex-boyfriend Of New Wife Of Nigeria’s Customs Service Boss, Hammed Ali, Demands Refund Of All Monies Spent On Her During Their Relationship
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Letter Open Letter From COL. Dangiwa Umar (retd) To President Muhammadu Buhari
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Nigeria’s Customs Service Boss, Hameed Ali, Marries New Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME RRS Arrests 19-year-old YabaTech Student Over Nude Photos Of Nigerian Musician, Salawa Abeni
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Poll: Obaseki, 7 APC Govs Meet Tinubu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
United States of America AfDB: Why United States Wants Adesina Out — Akinterinwa, Ex- NIIA Director-General
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News The Last Of Tarkwa Bay
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Opinion Dangiwa’s Letter By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Military Officer, First COVID-19 Death In Bayelsa State
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former Nigerian President, Obasanjo, Sacks Workers, Refuses To Pay Salaries
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad