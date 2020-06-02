BREAKING: DSS Detains Journalist Over Delta Government House Robbery Story

The Department of State Services in Asaba, Delta State, have detained a journalist, Tega Oghenedoro, popularly known by his pen name "Fejiro Oliver".

SaharaReporters reliably gathered that the detention of the journalist, which was at the instance of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, followed a story written by Oghenedoro over alleged robbery incident in the Delta State Government House.

The journalist had on Thursday, May 28, 2020, published a story on his online newspaper, SecretReporters, with the headline "Exclusive: Despite Millions Paid To Security, Armed Robbers Mug Gov. Okowa Right Inside Government House Asaba".

Sources close to the journalist revealed that he was summoned by the DSS on Tuesday to appear at the Asaba Command by 10am for questioning but was detained.

Another source within the DSS disclosed that the Oghenedoro had completed his statement and was scheduled to meet with the State Director of the DSS but was never granted bail.

However, sources within the Delta State Government House, who spoke with SaharaReporters confirmed the alleged armed robbery incident at the Government House Guest but was kept from the public as a result of the embarrassment it may cause the state government.

As at the time of this report, the journalist is yet to be granted bail.