Medical Practitioners In Delta State Begin Two-day Warning Strike Over Kidnap Of Colleague

The association threatened that it will embark on indefinite strike action if by Thursday their kidnapped colleague was not released by his abductors.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 02, 2020

Medical practitioners under the umbrella of National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners, Delta State chapter, have embarked on a two-day warning strike over the kidnap of one of their colleague.

Wisdom Iboyitete, a Principal Medical Officer at the General Hospital, Ojobo, Burutu Local Government Area, was kidnapped by yet to be identified gunmen, who pretended to be patients in the early hours of Monday and whisked him to unknown location through the creeks.   Doctors on duty Google

Protesting the incident, the NAGGMDP directed all members of the association in Ughelli and Bomadi Medical Zones to proceed on a two-day warning strike to press home their demand for the release of Iboyitete.

In a statement on Tuesday by the state’s NAGGMDP Chairman, Ebikagboro Olayinka, and Secretary, Ikechukwu Okoh, the association said, “The association had an emergency meeting and noted that efforts made in the release of our member from the kidnappers’ den are suboptimal and call on the Delta State Government and security agencies to increase the tempo in locating and rescuing our member unscathed and unharmed.

“Consequently, the association resolved as follows: all our members under Ughelli and Bomadi Medical Zones are to embark on a warning strike from Tuesday.

“There shall be a peaceful protest walk on Thursday, June 4, 2020. This protest walk will commence from the Delta State NMA Secretariat (opposite the Cenotaph, Asaba) to the Government House and then to the Office of the Commissioner of Police in Asaba.”

