Appeal Court Fixes July 8 To Hear Sowore's Appeal On Bail Condition

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 03, 2020

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has fixed July 8, 2020 for the hearing of the appeal filed by human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, challenging his bail condition at the Federal High Court.

The case, which was slated for adoption of the brief today, could not go on following the preliminary objection filed by government's lawyer, Aliyu Kayode.

Sowore's lawyer, Abubakar Marshall, had told the court to discountenance the preliminary objection, adding that the respondent's brief had not been filed as required by procedure.  FILE PHOTO: Omoyele Sowore in court.

Marshall argued that the right procedure was for them to file 'respondent brief' and incorporate their objections into it to enable them file reply brief as recognised by the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal.

Kayode therefore pleaded for adjournment to enable him file his respondent brief as required by law.

Meanwhile, the court pointed out that the notice of preliminary objection filed without the respondent's brief was not proper. 

The matter was therefore adjourned to July 8 for hearing of appeal while the respondent was required to file its brief before then.
Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court in Abuja had on October 21, 2019 varied the bail condition granted but Sowore remains restricted to Abuja and also barred from speaking to the press. 

