BREAKING: Obaseki Dares Oshiomhole, Arrives APC National Secretariat To Submit Nomination Form

There had been a power tussle between Oshiomhole and the governor, leading to factions within the state chapter of the party.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 03, 2020

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has submitted his nomination form to contest the governorship position in the state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Obaseki, who is in a political battle with the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, arrived the National Secretariat of the party around 12:45pm and went straight to the office of the National Organising Secretary, Emma Ibediro. 

There had been a power tussle between Oshiomhole and the governor, leading to factions within the state chapter of the party.

 

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: APC Chairman, Oshiomhole, Insists On Direct Primary In Edo After Meeting With Governors 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics "I'm APC Leader In Adamawa", Senator Binani Tells Aisha Buhari, Boss Mustapha
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Five States To Get N148bn Reimbursement For Repairing Federal Roads
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Abia Governor, Kalu, Released From Kuje Prison
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News El-Rufai’s Son Threatens Buhari Over Appointments
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Politics APC Deregisters Members Appointed Into PDP Government In Adamawa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights George Floyd: Buhari Happy About Police Brutality In America Because Human Rights Abuse Is His Trademark, Deji Adeyanju Says
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics "I'm APC Leader In Adamawa", Senator Binani Tells Aisha Buhari, Boss Mustapha
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Five States To Get N148bn Reimbursement For Repairing Federal Roads
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Managing Director Of NIRSAL, Abdulhameed, Dismisses Another Staff To Conceal Multi-billion Naira Fraud
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Travel Airports Where Domestic Flights Will Resume On June 21 In Nigeria Listed
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Invade Southern Kaduna Community, Hack Women, Children To Death
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Islamic Group Asks Police To Fish Out Killers Of Young Lady Raped And Stabbed To Death In Ibadan
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Dismisses EFCC’s Application For Final Forfeiture Of Kola Aluko’s Properties
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption ICPC Withdraws Fraud Charges Against Nigeria's Ex-Customs Boss, Dikko
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Abia Governor, Kalu, Released From Kuje Prison
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Dialoguing With Pan-Africanist Compatriots By Edwin Madunagu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerians Protest At US Embassy In Abuja Over George Floyd's Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Top Controversial Cases Taken Over By Nigeria’s Attorney General, Malami, And How They Ended
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad