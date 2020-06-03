BREAKING: Obaseki Dares Oshiomhole, Arrives APC National Secretariat To Submit Nomination Form

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has submitted his nomination form to contest the governorship position in the state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Obaseki, who is in a political battle with the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, arrived the National Secretariat of the party around 12:45pm and went straight to the office of the National Organising Secretary, Emma Ibediro.

There had been a power tussle between Oshiomhole and the governor, leading to factions within the state chapter of the party.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: APC Chairman, Oshiomhole, Insists On Direct Primary In Edo After Meeting With Governors