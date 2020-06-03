ICPC Withdraws Fraud Charges Against Nigeria's Ex-Customs Boss, Dikko

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission has withdrawn fraud charges filed against Abdullahi Inde Dikko, a former Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service.



Ebenezer Shogunle, ICPC lawyer, on Wednesday informed the court that they had been unable to apprehend Dikko despite a warrant issued against him.

Shogunle therefore made an oral application withdrawing the charges. Abdullahi Dikko Inde

Ijeoma Ojukwu, the judge, therefore dismissed the charges following the withdrawal.

The ICPC had in February 2019 filed charges bordering on fraud to the tune of N1.1bn against Dikko and two others.

Also on February 17, 2020, Justice Ojukwu issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the former NCS boss over his continued failure to appear in court in respect of the case.

Dikko alongside Garba Makarfi, a former NCS Assistant Comptroller-General in charge of Finance, Administration and Technical Services, and Umar Hussaini, a lawyer and owner of Capital Law firm, were defendants in the case.