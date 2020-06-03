Islamic Group Asks Police To Fish Out Killers Of Young Lady Raped And Stabbed To Death In Ibadan

Director of Muslim Rights Concern, Prof Ishaq Akintola, has called on security agencies in Nigeria to fish out the killers of Miss Bello Barakat, a student of Institute of Agriculture, Research and Training, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Akintola, who spoke with SaharaReporters on Wednesday while reacting to the rape and killing of the young lady, called on the police and other security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He said, "We condemn violence against women because they are our mothers, sisters and daughters. We call on the security agencies to take necessary steps and leave no stone unturned in finding the killers of Barakat. Barakat Bello

"Islam condemns taking of human lives. Human lives in Islam is very sacred, let alone when you now attack a woman for sexual purpose and you rape her and then kill her violently."

He said the group would be monitoring the situation closely until the perpetrators are brought to book, adding that the killers deserve no mercy.

When SaharaReporters reached out to spokesperson for the Oyo State Police Command, Mr Gbenga Fadeyi, for reaction, he said the command would issue a statement regarding the incident.

He said the matter was formally brought to the notice of the police and they needed to investigate how it happened.