Lagos Discharges 20 COVID-19 Patients

“20 ‪#COVID19Lagos patients; six females and 14 males, all Nigerians have been discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.”

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 03, 2020

The Lagos Government says it has discharged 20 more COVID-19 patients, who tested negative to the virus, following their treatment at the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital.

This was disclosed by the Lagos State Ministry of Health via his Twitter handle @LSMOH on Wednesday.

The ministry said the number of discharged patients from the isolation centres in the state was now 928. 

“20 ‪#COVID19Lagos patients; six females and 14 males, all Nigerians have been discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society

“The patients; 11 from Gbagada, eight from Eti-Osa (LandMark) and 1 from Agidingbi Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered & tested negative to ‪#COVID19.

“This brings to 928, the number of ‪#COVID19 confirmed cases successfully managed and discharged in Lagos now.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Borno Governor, Zulum, Suspends All Hospital Staff For Abandoning Patients
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Medical Practitioners In Ondo Threaten Strike Action Over Cut In Basic Salaries
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: SON Begins Harmonisation Of Locally Produced Ventilators To Meet Global Standards
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria To Resume Domestic Commercial Flights On June 21
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Group Kicks Against Appointment Of Metilolu As LASPOTECH Acting Rector
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Doctors In Edo Down Tools To Protest Kidnap Of Chief Medical Director
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics "I'm APC Leader In Adamawa", Senator Binani Tells Aisha Buhari, Boss Mustapha
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Abia Governor, Kalu, Released From Kuje Prison
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Five States To Get N148bn Reimbursement For Repairing Federal Roads
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Obaseki Dares Oshiomhole, Arrives APC National Secretariat To Submit Nomination Form
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME DSS Official Tenders Recorded Statement Of Church Official In Case Of Missing Ondo Toddler
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Dismisses EFCC’s Application For Final Forfeiture Of Kola Aluko’s Properties
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Managing Director Of NIRSAL, Abdulhameed, Dismisses Another Staff To Conceal Multi-billion Naira Fraud
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Invade Southern Kaduna Community, Hack Women, Children To Death
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Calls On United States Congress To Investigate, Place Visa Restrictions On Nigeria's Central Bank Governor, Emefiele, Others Over Corruption In CBN
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Travellers, Kidnap Soldier, Three Humanitarian Workers In Borno
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Top Controversial Cases Taken Over By Nigeria’s Attorney General, Malami, And How They Ended
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Human Rights George Floyd: Buhari Happy About Police Brutality In America Because Human Rights Abuse Is His Trademark, Deji Adeyanju Says
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad