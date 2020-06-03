Lagos Discharges 20 COVID-19 Patients

The Lagos Government says it has discharged 20 more COVID-19 patients, who tested negative to the virus, following their treatment at the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital.

This was disclosed by the Lagos State Ministry of Health via his Twitter handle @LSMOH on Wednesday.

The ministry said the number of discharged patients from the isolation centres in the state was now 928.

“20 ‪#COVID19Lagos patients; six females and 14 males, all Nigerians have been discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society

“The patients; 11 from Gbagada, eight from Eti-Osa (LandMark) and 1 from Agidingbi Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered & tested negative to ‪#COVID19.

“This brings to 928, the number of ‪#COVID19 confirmed cases successfully managed and discharged in Lagos now.”