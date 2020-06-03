Medical Practitioners In Ondo Threaten Strike Action Over Cut In Basic Salaries

The practitioners under the platform of National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners accused the state government of deducting 2.5 per cent from their basic salaries among other unsolicited deductions.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 03, 2020

Medical practitioners in Ondo State have threatened to embark on industrial action following the cut in their salaries by the state government without any prior notice. 

The practitioners under the platform of National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners accused the state government of deducting 2.5 per cent from their basic salaries among other unsolicited deductions. 

They have given the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu-led administration a 14-day ultimatum to refund the cut or be prepared for a strike action. 

Dr Aina Oluwafemi, state Chairman of the association, stated this in a statement on Wednesday.

He said, “Doctors observed that their salaries were slashed in May. As much as 2.5 per cent of their consolidated basic salary was removed for reasons best known to the state government.

"Government has also sought to divide the previously united body of doctors in the state by selectively implementing skipping, which is a regularised salary structure for health workers, to only doctors in the newly established UNIMEDTHC.

"To this end, the State Executive Council of our association had issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Ondo State Government to tell us why we have to part with 2.5 per cent of our basic salaries and the unsolicited deduction be refunded with immediate effect.

"We also demand to know the present situation of our ill- fated 50 per cent basic salary as special COVID-19 allowance and the modalities for the immediate implementation of the consequential adjustment of the increment in minimum wage.

"We also demand to know when our January 2017 salary arrears will be paid and also, the commencement of the regularisation of the skipping salary structure, for the Ondo State doctors". 

Dr Wahab Adegbenro, Commissioner for Health in the state, didn't respond to calls put across to him by our correspondent for reactions on the matter.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Borno Governor, Zulum, Suspends All Hospital Staff For Abandoning Patients
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Discharges 20 COVID-19 Patients
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: SON Begins Harmonisation Of Locally Produced Ventilators To Meet Global Standards
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria To Resume Domestic Commercial Flights On June 21
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Group Kicks Against Appointment Of Metilolu As LASPOTECH Acting Rector
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Doctors In Edo Down Tools To Protest Kidnap Of Chief Medical Director
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics "I'm APC Leader In Adamawa", Senator Binani Tells Aisha Buhari, Boss Mustapha
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Abia Governor, Kalu, Released From Kuje Prison
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Five States To Get N148bn Reimbursement For Repairing Federal Roads
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Obaseki Dares Oshiomhole, Arrives APC National Secretariat To Submit Nomination Form
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME DSS Official Tenders Recorded Statement Of Church Official In Case Of Missing Ondo Toddler
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Dismisses EFCC’s Application For Final Forfeiture Of Kola Aluko’s Properties
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Managing Director Of NIRSAL, Abdulhameed, Dismisses Another Staff To Conceal Multi-billion Naira Fraud
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Invade Southern Kaduna Community, Hack Women, Children To Death
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Calls On United States Congress To Investigate, Place Visa Restrictions On Nigeria's Central Bank Governor, Emefiele, Others Over Corruption In CBN
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Travellers, Kidnap Soldier, Three Humanitarian Workers In Borno
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Top Controversial Cases Taken Over By Nigeria’s Attorney General, Malami, And How They Ended
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Human Rights George Floyd: Buhari Happy About Police Brutality In America Because Human Rights Abuse Is His Trademark, Deji Adeyanju Says
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad