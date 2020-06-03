Mikel, Yobo, Other Nigerian Footballers Condemn George Floyd’s Killing

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 03, 2020

Top Nigerian soccer stars joined people from around the world to condemn racism following the recent killing of an African-American, George Floyd, in Minneapolis, United States.

Floyd, a black man, was killed by a police officer, Derek Chauvin, on May 25 in Minneapolis after the officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes, despite he (Floyd) warning he could not breathe.

Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree murder and will appear in court next week. Three other police officers have been fired.

Mikel Obi, Semi Ajayi, Bryan Idowu, Ramon Azeez and Emmanuel Emenike were among the Nigerians who joined the ‘Blackout Tuesday’ trend on social media to condemn the nefarious act.

“Until the colour of one’s skin is of no more significance than the colour of one’s eyes, we must continue to speak up against racism and the mistreatment of black people across the world.

“Only through unity and solidarity can we achieve equality and we must not stop until we have done so #BlackOutTuesday,” West Brom defender, Semi Ajayi, said on Instagram. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerians Protest At US Embassy In Abuja Over George Floyd's Death 0 Comments 23 Hours Ago

“Black lives matter. #blackoutteusday,” Azeez wrote.

“Emenike also wrote on Instagram, “It’s a black Tuesday black lives matter and say no to rape.”

Mikel and Idowu both used the hashtag #blackoutteusday just as the Eagles assistant coach, Joseph Yobo

SaharaReporters, New York

