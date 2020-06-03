Nigerian Government To Begin Payment Of Stipends For Independent Monitors Of Social Investment Programme

Independent monitors of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) will begin receiving their stipends for March and April 2020 by Thursday, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Mrs. Sadiya Farouq, disclosed this on Tuesday.

Sahara Reporters had exclusively reported how the monitors are being owed three months stipend even as the minister had kept mute over their pay.

The minister, in a statement issued by the Deputy Director of Information of the Ministry, Rhoda Iliya, said all the necessary approval for the payment had been made, adding that the payment processes had begun.

Farouq said the delay in the payment of the monthly stipend of the monitors was due to the changes in government policy of migration from the REMITA platform system to the GIFMIS system of payment.

According to her, this requires offloading the beneficiaries' records into the new system before finally uploading, reviewing and final payment by the Social Investment Programme (SIP).

“I regret any inconveniences caused by this delay towards the payment of the monitors of N-Power, who have proven their mantle as patriotic Nigerians. See Also LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Social Investment Programme Monitors Ask President Buhari To Sack Minister Of Humanitarian Affairs Over Unpaid Monthly Stipend

“I assure all beneficiaries that GIFMIS is already uploading beneficiaries into the system and hopefully within the next 72 hours, all beneficiaries will start to receive their alerts.”

Following the development, many of the beneficiaries took to their social media page in a joyous mood to appreciate SaharaReporters for drawing attention to their plight