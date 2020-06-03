Widow Cries Out For Justice After Being Rendered Homeless By Suspected Herdsmen In Ondo

Sylvia disclosed that some armed herdsmen stormed her residence last month to assault her and destroy all her belongings in the process.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 03, 2020

A widow based in Ondo State, Aihie Orobosa Sylvia, has pleaded with the Inspector-General Police, Mohammed Adamu, to get her justice following an attack on her properties by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

She said the incident took place at No. 67 Odejayi Crescent, Oniparaga, under Odigbo Local Government Area of the state and was reported to the police immediately. 

The victim, who had been homeless since the attack, said the police had not arrested any of the suspects since the case was reported.

According to a police report sighted by our correspondent, the police officer in charge of the case, Adeyanju James, said the victim was attacked and assaulted around 2:40pm in her residence, adding that her properties were destroyed by the herdsmen in the process.

Spokesperson for the police in Ondo, Tee-Leo Ikoro, said investigation into the case was being hampered by the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown that followed.

He however, said that the culprits will be tracked down and brought to book. 


 

