AAC National Chairman, Sowore, Submits Schedule Of Edo State Primary Election To INEC

National Chairman of the African Action Congress, Mr Omoyele Sowore, has submitted the schedule of activities for the Edo State primary election to the Independent National Electoral Commission headquarters in Abuja.

In a letter dated and delivered on June 2, 2020, Sowore wrote, “The attached is the detailed schedule of activities of the AAC for the conduct of the party's primaries in respect of the Edo State gubernatorial election. Omoyele Sowore

“The schedule is created pursuant to Schedule 3 Section 2 (i),(ii),(iii) of the AAC constitution and is hereby forwarded to you for onward actions.

“Dr Hafiz Lawal, Chairman of the AAC, Edo State chapter, shall correspond with you further on behalf of the part in respect of the Edo State gubernatorial election.”

Initially, some overzealous INEC officers refused to accept the letter from the National Chairman, alleging that a similar letter had earlier been sent by an individual, who they mistook to be leader of the party based on a court order.

However, the authentic National Chairman of the AAC, Sowore, informed them that no court deposed him as leader of the party and that the National Executive Committee of the party had since settled the issue.

Sowore further requested the INEC officials to produce the presupposed court order upon which they were acting if any existed but the officials were unable to do so.

Consequently, the INEC acknowledged Sowore as National Chairman of the party and the authentic person to issue the letter on behalf of the AAC.

VIDEO: AAC National Chairman, @YeleSowore, Submits Schedule Of Edo State Primary Election To @INECnigeria



WATCH FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/1c25nziWn8 pic.twitter.com/XsjUdj5wFy — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) June 4, 2020

The electoral umpire later received and officially acknowledged the document.

The governorship election in Edo State has been scheduled to take place on September 19, 2020.